Facebook Apologizes After A.I. Puts 'Primates' Label on Video of Black Men
Facebook Apologizes After A.I. Puts ‘Primates’ Label on Video of Black Men
Hundreds of employees also staged a virtual walkout last year to protest the company’s handling of a post from President Donald J. Trump about the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In an annual diversity report in July, Facebook said 4.4 percent of its U.S.-based employees were Black, up from 3.9 percent the year before.
Ms. Groves, who left Facebook over the summer after four years, said in an interview that there have been a series of missteps at the company that suggest its leaders aren’t prioritizing ways to deal with racial problems.