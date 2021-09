The extension will see 2Africa become the longest subsea cable system in the world upon completion, Facebook said.

The continued investment in subsea cables is part of Facebook’s efforts to bring more people online.

2Africa consortium still comprises China Mobile International, Facebook, MTN GlobalConnect, Orange, STC, Telecom Egypt, Vodafone and WIOCC. As with the previous extension last month, they selected Nokia’s Alcatel Submarine Networks to deploy the nine branches.