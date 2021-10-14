Facebook Clamps Down on Its Internal Message Boards

Facebook told employees on Tuesday that it was making some of its internal online discussion groups private, in an effort to minimize leaks.

Many Facebook employees join online discussion groups on Workplace, an internal message board that workers use to communicate and collaborate with one another.

Facebook had been known for an open culture that encouraged debate and transparency, but it has become more insular as it has confronted leaks about issues such as toxic speech and misinformation and grappled with employee unrest.