Facebook Data Leads to Guilty Plea in Mom-Daughter Abortion Case

- Nebraska woman Jessica Burgess admitted to assisting her daughter Celeste with an illegal medication abortion, based on Facebook messages provided by Meta.
- Meta’s handing over of private messages, which detailed the abortion and efforts to destroy evidence, directly led to a police raid and search warrant.
- This case illustrates the growing role of Big Tech in law enforcement, particularly after the 2022 overturn of the historic Roe v. Wade decision, with experts warning about the use of personal data in abortion prosecutions.