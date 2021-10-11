Facebook exec Nick Clegg said he couldn’t give a ‘yes or no answer’ on whether its algorithms boosted insurrection sentiments ahead of Jan. 6 riot

Facebook Vice President Nick Clegg sidestepped questions on Sunday about whether its algorithms worked to the benefit of insurrectionists leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

When Clegg, who appeared Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” was asked about whether the site’s algorithms amplified pro-insurrection sentiments leading up to January 6, he said he couldn’t answer the question because the site has “Thousands” of algorithms that determine a Facebook user’s experience.

“Given we have thousands of algorithms and you have millions of people using this, I can’t give you a yes or no answer to the individual personalized feeds each person uses,” Clegg told CNN’s Dana Bash on Sunday.