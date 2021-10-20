    Facebook fined $70 million in UK over Giphy merger breach

    • The U.K.’s competition regulator fined Facebook Inc. 50.5 million British pounds, equivalent to $69.6 million, alleging it breached reporting requirements during a continuing review of its proposed takeover of Giphy, a provider of animated images for use in social media.
    • Facebook bought Giphy in May 2020, paying $315 million, according to documents published as part of the CMA’s merger review.
    • When Facebook bought Giphy last year, the company said it planned to integrate it into Instagram and other apps.
