Facebook is shutting down its standalone gaming application (its Twitch competitor)

  • September 1, 2022
  • Meta is winding up its standalone Facebook Gaming app from both Android and iOS from October 28.
  • The company said that it will continue to support gaming communities, developers, and creators on the main Facebook app.
0
0
0
0
0
0

[Via]

Download NBW: Short news app created for busy professionals like you

Get NBW App - a reimagined fluid short news experience that delivers you clarity and all the important news and trends from your industry. No signup needed !

Download NBW App (Android, iOS)

Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

Daily.