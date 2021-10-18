    Facebook looks to capitalise on India’s gaming boom

    • India is the third largest market for Facebook in terms of game play sessions, clocking 234 million sessions in the two month period during July and August 2021, a top executive told Moneycontrol as the social networking giant looks to capitalise on the gaming boom in the country.
    • In March 2019, the tech giant rolled out a dedicated Facebook Gaming tab that allowed users to play instant games, watch gaming videos from their favourite streamers and connect with other members through gaming-related groups.
    • Facebook also launched a standalone gaming app called Facebook Gaming in April last year.
