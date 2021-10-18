HomeNewsFacebook looks to capitalise on India’s gaming boom
Facebook looks to capitalise on India’s gaming boom
India is the third largest market for Facebook in terms of game play sessions, clocking 234 million sessions in the two month period during July and August 2021, a top executive told Moneycontrol as the social networking giant looks to capitalise on the gaming boom in the country.
In March 2019, the tech giant rolled out a dedicated Facebook Gaming tab that allowed users to play instant games, watch gaming videos from their favourite streamers and connect with other members through gaming-related groups.
Facebook also launched a standalone gaming app called Facebook Gaming in April last year.