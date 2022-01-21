Facebook owner Meta dives into NFT digital collectibles craze

- Meta will soon allow users to create and sell NFTs and display their NFTs on their social media profiles.
- Meta rival Twitter is testing NFT showcasing capabilities, while Reddit has launched its own collection of NFT avatars.
- The move comes after Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg last year said that NFTs could one day be wielded to support a market for digital goods in its planned metaverse, an avatar-filled world that the company is investing $10bn annually in building over the coming decade.
