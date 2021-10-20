Home News Facebook Partners With Coinbase to Launch Its Cryptocurrency Wallet Novi
- According to an official statement from David Marcus, Head of Novi, Facebook is launching a pilot of Novi available to a small group of people intending to test the robustness of its service.
- Facebook is aware of this, and in the same official note, they reassured that Facebook and Novi accounts are kept separate and that the wallet is built with an emphasis on security.
- People’s Novi accounts and Facebook accounts are separate.
