Facebook plans to change company name to focus on the metaverse
- Facebook is planning to change its company name next week to reflect its focus on building the metaverse, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.
- Facebook isn’t the first well-known tech company to change its company name as its ambitions expand.
- A possible name could have something to do with Horizon, the name of the still-unreleased VR version of Facebook-meets-Roblox that the company has been developing for the past few years.
