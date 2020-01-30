Facebook Revenue stands at $21.5Bn; Families of Products Drive DAUs to 2.26Bn

Facebook recorded revenue of $21.5Bn up by 25% (y-o-y).

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

– DAUs were 1.66 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 2.50 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

– MAUs were 2.50 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 8% year-over-year. Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

– DAP was 2.26 billion on average for December 2019, an increase of 11% year-over-year. Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 2.89 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of 9% year-over-year.

What’s MAP / DAP?

FB: Our Family metrics represent our estimates of the underlying number of unique people using one or more of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and/or WhatsApp (collectively, our “Family” of products). We define a DAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser on a given day. We define a MAP as a registered and logged-in user of one or more Family products who visited at least one of these products through a mobile device application or using a web or mobile browser in the last 30 days as of the date of measurement.

——————

Clearly, in spite of the intellectuals and govt/activists going after FB for its lack of privacy, the real world out there doesn’t care much.