Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has begun rolling out NFTs for some U.S. creators on its flagship social network. Facebook is starting with Ethereum and Polygon NFTs but will soon add support for NFTs on Solana and Flow.

Users will be able to connect their cryptocurrency wallets to their Facebook profiles. They will have a “digital collectibles” tab on their Facebook profiles where they can showcase their NFTs, which are unique blockchain tokens that signify ownership.