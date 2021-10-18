Facebook says AI can enforce its rules, but the company’s own engineers are doubtful

HomeNewsFacebook says AI can enforce its rules, but the company’s own engineers are doubtful
A Facebook executive testified at the late-September Senate hearing that the company is using AI to keep kids under 13 off Instagram.
The performance of Facebook’s automated systems illustrates how difficult it is for Facebook and other tech companies to build systems that reliably and comprehensively detect content that breaks their rules.
Facebook users were finding in their feeds videos of crashing cars and fighting roosters, which would normally violate Facebook’s rules.