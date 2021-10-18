    Facebook says AI can enforce its rules, but the company’s own engineers are doubtful

    • A Facebook executive testified at the late-September Senate hearing that the company is using AI to keep kids under 13 off Instagram.
    • The performance of Facebook’s automated systems illustrates how difficult it is for Facebook and other tech companies to build systems that reliably and comprehensively detect content that breaks their rules.
    • Facebook users were finding in their feeds videos of crashing cars and fighting roosters, which would normally violate Facebook’s rules.
