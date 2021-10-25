Facebook services are used to spread religious hatred in India, internal documents show

HomeNewsFacebook services are used to spread religious hatred in India, internal documents show
The documents are part of an extensive array of internal Facebook communications reviewed by the Journal that offer an unparalleled look at how its rules favor elites, its algorithms breed discord, and its services are used to incite violence and target vulnerable people.
Facebook has a lot at stake in India, with more than 300 million Facebook users and more than 400 million people on WhatsApp.
Asked about the internal Facebook reports, a spokesman for the Bajrang Dal said its members don’t promote hate speech on Facebook.