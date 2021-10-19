Facebook tests a new option for cross-posting your Facebook feed posts to Instagram

HomeNewsFacebook tests a new option for cross-posting your Facebook feed posts to Instagram
The company noted the option is currently a global test that’s only available to a small group of people who already have their Facebook profiles linked to a personal, creator or business account on Instagram.
When tapped, you’ll be taken to a new screen where you can choose to share the individual Facebook post to your connected Instagram account, as well.
The company last year introduced cross-app communication between Messenger and Instagram, allowing Instagram users to chat with friends who use Facebook and vice versa.