Facebook to test news feed controls to make it easier to customize content
Facebook is testing new ways to make it easier for users and businesses to customize their Facebook News Feed experience.
For its business customers, Facebook is planning to expand the Topic Exclusion controls for the News Feed test to a limited number of advertisers that run ads in English.
Meta considers the Topic Exclusion controls as a bridge product and is planning to test out a new content-based suitability control, which will help them address concerns that advertisers have of their ads appearing in Facebook and Instagram feeds next to certain topics based on their brand suitability preferences.