Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok legally bound to reveal info if Indian govt asks

Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok will have to reveal users’ identities if Indian government agencies ask them to, according to the country’s controversial new rules for social media companies and messaging apps expected to be published later this month.

The rules cover all social media and messaging apps with more than 5 million users.

“The guidelines for intermediaries are under process,” said N.N. Kaul, the media adviser to the minister of electronics & information technology. “We cannot comment on the guidelines or changes till they are published.”