WhatsApp has over 1,000 contractors moderating content, including private messages and media: Investigation Report
Deploying an army of content reviewers is just one of the ways that Facebook Inc. has compromised the privacy of WhatsApp users.
These contractors pass judgment on whatever flashes on their screen — claims of everything from fraud or spam to child porn and potential terrorist plotting — typically in less than a minute.
WhatsApp’s increasingly aggressive business plan is focused on charging companies for an array of services – letting users make payments via WhatsApp and managing customer service chats – that offer convenience but fewer privacy protections.