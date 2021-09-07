    WhatsApp has over 1,000 contractors moderating content, including private messages and media: Investigation Report

    • Deploying an army of content reviewers is just one of the ways that Facebook Inc. has compromised the privacy of WhatsApp users.
    • These contractors pass judgment on whatever flashes on their screen — claims of everything from fraud or spam to child porn and potential terrorist plotting — typically in less than a minute.
    • WhatsApp’s increasingly aggressive business plan is focused on charging companies for an array of services – letting users make payments via WhatsApp and managing customer service chats – that offer convenience but fewer privacy protections.
