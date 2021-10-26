Home News Facebook’s metaverse spending will top $10 billion this year
- Facebook expects to spend more than $10 billion on AR, VR and related hardware as well as the development of metaverse apps and services this year.
- Starting with Q4, Facebook will break out Facebook Reality Labs as a separate reporting segment in its quarterly earnings reports.
- Altogether, Facebook generated $29 billion in revenue in Q3, compared to $21.5 billion during the same quarter last year.
[Via
]
Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter
Daily.