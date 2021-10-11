Facebook’s new transatlantic cable system will have 500Tbps capacity

Social media giant Facebook has handed a contract to Japanese conglomerate NEC to build a transatlantic fiber-optic cable that will be capable of carrying 500TBps data at the same time.

Last week, Facebook said it had devised a new fiber-optic line which would have 200x more capacity than current transatlantic cables.

“Until recently, subsea cable was composed of 16 fiber pairs at most, but today, by using NEC’s newly developed 24 fiber pair cable and repeaters, a system can deliver a maximum transmission capacity of a half Petabit per second, the highest to date for a long distance repeatered optical subsea cable system,” NEC said in a press release.