Fail fast is a nonsense advice for founders: Kunal Shah

In this episode we’re featuring Kunal Shah, founder of CRED and co-founder @ Freecharge, in a candid conversation with Ashish Sinha at UnPluggd 2019. Kunal has made a name for himself in the startup circles as an opinionated and headstrong entrepreneur, who is never shy of sharing his take on a wide variety of topics.

In this episode, as part one of a two-part series, you will find many takeaways for founders and product folk along with some fascinating insights into why he chose to build CRED, as well as his views on Indian consumers and their mindset.

“Fail fast is a nonsense advice for founders. Because there is no ‘fast’. You will end up getting 1-2 years of something. Instead, you could’ve researched and planned better – and ‘planned better’, in my view, is understanding the core human motivations for your product or service.”

