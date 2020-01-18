1 Votes inDigital India

FASTags Have Actually Increased Waiting Times at Toll Plazas (www.news18.com)

The average waiting times for vehicles at toll plazas increased by 29%, even though FASTags accounted for more than 60% of the total toll collection.

The central toll plaza traffic monitoring system which collects live data from 488 toll plazas across India reports that the average waiting for vehicles was 7 minutes and 44 seconds, in the period between November 15, 2019 and December 14.