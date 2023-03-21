RhetorAI automates user interviews for faster product-market fit. Once you create a link, their AI is available to interview your users 24/7 and gives you actionable insights – just like an AI product researcher. While analytics can be helpful for validating a hypothesis, you first need one to test. RhetorAI is the tool to help you generate that hypothesis from customers, and get to PMF faster.
Faster Product-Market Fit with AI User Interviews – RhetorAI
