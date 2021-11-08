    FBI Issues Crypto ATM Warning Amid ‘Increase in Scammers’

    • The FBI in a recently released Public Service Announcement, said that it has witnessed an increase in scammers directing victims to use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR codes to complete payment transactions.
    • The total crypto scams in 2020 globally amounted to around $10.52 billion, research by Dark Web Link had revealed earlier in April.
    • The same report had also highlighted that scams and frauds are a major problem that made for 67.8 percent of the total cryptocurrency crimes in 2020.
    [Via]
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    0
    Total
    0
    Shares

    Sign Up for NextBigWhat Newsletter

    Daily.