FBI Issues Crypto ATM Warning Amid ‘Increase in Scammers’

HomeNewsFBI Issues Crypto ATM Warning Amid ‘Increase in Scammers’
The FBI in a recently released Public Service Announcement, said that it has witnessed an increase in scammers directing victims to use physical cryptocurrency ATMs and digital QR codes to complete payment transactions.
The total crypto scams in 2020 globally amounted to around $10.52 billion, research by Dark Web Link had revealed earlier in April.
The same report had also highlighted that scams and frauds are a major problem that made for 67.8 percent of the total cryptocurrency crimes in 2020.