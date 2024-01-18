FBI's most wanted con man is now a true crime expert: Matthew Cox's tale of con artistry

‘Anytime you lie to the bank you’ve committed fraud. There’s no gray area; you’re either lying in some capacity or you’re not.’ – Matthew Cox

Matthew Cox, a former con man who served 13 years in federal prison for bank fraud, mortgage fraud, and identity theft, delves into his journey from committing multi-million dollar frauds to becoming a true crime expert.

He provides an in-depth look at the mechanics of his fraudulent activities, the motivations behind them, and the lessons he learned.

Table of Contents

Origins of Fraudulent Behavior

Cox’s descent into fraudulent activities began innocuously enough with a minor alteration on a client’s document while working as a broker.

This seemingly insignificant act set him on a path that would eventually lead to large-scale fraud involving millions of dollars.

Fear as a Motivating Factor

The fear of losing his job and not being able to pay his debts was one of the primary driving forces behind Cox’s initial engagement in fraudulent activities.

This fear was more potent than the potential legal consequences of breaking the law.