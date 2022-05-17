‘F*ck The Metaverse’: iPod Inventor Tony Fadell

Describing one’s experience in a virtual world, he says the main issue is it’s not real. “I can’t look into your eyes, I can’t see your face, to build trust and a real personal connection.” He continues, “But there’s another reason I say f*ck the metaverse. We have scarce brains, scarce resources, and very scarce time to fix the climate crisis.”

Tony Fadell concludes all the time and effort spent on the metaverse is just a waste. “And all those smart brains and all that money is devoted to solving a problem we don’t have versus solving a problem we do. That’s utterly wrong.”

