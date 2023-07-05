Federal officials temporarily barred from contacting social media giants amid censorship allegations

  • Court grants a temporary injunction preventing the Biden administration and federal officials from contacting Meta, Twitter and YouTube.
  • Missouri and Louisiana state lawyers accuse officials of colluding with these social networks to remove certain information, an allegation linked to broader claims of conservative censorship.
  • Despite not making a final ruling, the judge acknowledged considerable evidence of alleged speech suppression efforts, making this the most successful attempt thus far in challenging online content moderation.
