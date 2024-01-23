Subscribe

Ferns N Petals reports Rs 607 Cr revenue in FY23, suffers significant losses

  • Ferns N Petals, a gifting platform, reported a modest 4.8% increase in income in FY23, but incurred heavy losses nearing Rs 110 crore.
  • The company’s revenue from operations rose to Rs 607 crore in FY23 from Rs 579 crore in FY22, with the majority of income coming from selling cakes, flowers, and customized gifting solutions.
  • Despite the revenue increase, a 25% surge in total expenditure pushed the company into losses, with Ferns N Petals posting a Rs 109 crore loss in FY23 compared to a Rs 10 crore profit in FY22.
