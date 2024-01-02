- Fidelity has reduced its valuation of X holdings, Elon Musk’s parent company of the former Twitter, by 71.5% from the original share valuation.
- The company has faced challenges in retaining advertisers after Musk’s controversial comments, leading to a boycott by major firms.
- Despite this, X plans to focus on attracting small and medium businesses, contesting claims of a $75 million loss due to the boycott.
