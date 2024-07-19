Figma's controversial approach to AI: Do you trust them anymore?
Figma's approach to AI involves developing a collection of AI-powered features to help designers work more efficiently and creatively. The key points (from their recent announcements) are:
- Figma AI features are powered by third-party AI models that were not trained on private Figma files or customer data. Instead, they used public, free Community files to fine-tune visual and asset search.
- Figma wants to develop new AI models that better understand design concepts, patterns, and Figma's internal formats and structure. To do this, they need to train models on Figma content, while protecting customer privacy and data security.