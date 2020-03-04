FINALLY: SC Allows Cryptocurrency Trading in India !

In a big win for cryptocurrency, the Supreme Court has allowed trading cryptocurrency in India. The Court held that RBI Circular dated 6th April 2018 is unconstitutional.

SC has quashed an earlier ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on trading in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. Via

We of course need to wait for RBI’s reaction to this decision and a timeline (if any) in allowing crypto trading in India (and the modalities of the same).

Nevertheless, a good start !