FINALLY: SC Allows Cryptocurrency Trading in India !

In a big win for cryptocurrency, the Supreme Court has allowed trading cryptocurrency in India. The Court held that RBI Circular dated 6th April 2018 is unconstitutional.

SC has quashed an earlier ban imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on trading in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. 

Via

We of course need to wait for RBI’s reaction to this decision and a timeline (if any) in allowing crypto trading in India (and the modalities of the same).

Nevertheless, a good start !

NextBigWhat
NextBigWhat team : The best way to reach out to us is via email: team@nextbigwhat.com

You may also like

Tik Tok media App Illustration
Power of a Platform: Bytedance beats Network18 in traffic; is the 8th most visited property
2 March, 2020
redbus pool
redBus launches ‘rPool’- its Carpooling/Bikepooling platform for intra-city commute, in Delhi
27 February, 2020
Amazon conference showcases robots and social uses of artificial intelligence
Amazon enters food delivery space
27 February, 2020