Firefox to Discontinue Support for Older MacOS and Windows Versions

- The Mozilla-owned browser announces the end of support for macOS 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and Windows 7 and 8 by September 2024.
- These operating systems will be moved to Firefox Extended Support Release, primarily an enterprise level of tech support, as Apple and Microsoft have ended security updates to them.
- Firefox users are advised to move to Windows 10, as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have already terminated support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, due to security risks.