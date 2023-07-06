Firefox to Discontinue Support for Older MacOS and Windows Versions

  • The Mozilla-owned browser announces the end of support for macOS 10.12 Sierra, 10.13 High Sierra, 10.14 Mojave, and Windows 7 and 8 by September 2024.
  • These operating systems will be moved to Firefox Extended Support Release, primarily an enterprise level of tech support, as Apple and Microsoft have ended security updates to them.
  • Firefox users are advised to move to Windows 10, as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have already terminated support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1, due to security risks.
