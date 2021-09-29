Rivian delivers the electric truck we’ve been waiting for

Rivian is in the rarefied position of aiming to bring the first electric truck to market in the U.S., making it a vehicle that drivers will covet and doing it to scale.

The first production Rivian R1T electric pickup truck in “Rivian blue” rolled off the assembly line earlier this month at the company’s factory in Normal, Illinois, marking a milestone more than a decade in the making for the automaker and its founder and CEO, RJ Scaringe.

There were moments when, as I prepared to drive around a particularly large boulder – the standard technique in other vehicles – a Rivian employee would encourage me to just drive over it.