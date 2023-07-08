First-ever News Conference with Social Robots Conducted by UN Tech Agency

- Nine robots, including health care robot Grace and Sophia, the UNDP robot innovation ambassador, took part in a news conference at a Geneva conference center as part of the AI for Good Global Summit.
- The event aimed to highlight the potential and limitations of robotics for the U.N.’s sustainable development goals while demonstrating ‘human-machine collaboration’.
- While robots made bold claims, like potentially being more efficient leaders than humans, it was unclear how much of their responses were scripted or preprogrammed by their creators.