First-ever News Conference with Social Robots Conducted by UN Tech Agency

  • Nine robots, including health care robot Grace and Sophia, the UNDP robot innovation ambassador, took part in a news conference at a Geneva conference center as part of the AI for Good Global Summit.
  • The event aimed to highlight the potential and limitations of robotics for the U.N.’s sustainable development goals while demonstrating ‘human-machine collaboration’.
  • While robots made bold claims, like potentially being more efficient leaders than humans, it was unclear how much of their responses were scripted or preprogrammed by their creators.
