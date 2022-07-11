First Mission to Third Shell of Starlink Constellation Launched by SpaceX on Sunday

Continuing its busy 2022 launch manifest, SpaceX has begun filling the next shell of the Starlink constellation. The Starlink 3-1 mission lifted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sunday, tasked with delivering 46 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit.

Starlink 3-1 is the first mission to begin filling up the third Starlink orbital shell. The shell is one of five planned for the constellation and consists of six orbital planes in a 560-kilometer circular orbit inclined at 97.6 degrees. Once completed, Shell #3 will contain 348 satellites.

