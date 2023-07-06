First overseas IIT campus to be established in Zanzibar, Tanzania

- The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will launch its first campus in Zanzibar, Tanzania, following a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the Ministry of Education of India and Zanzibar.
- The historic move exemplifies India’s commitment to the Global South, and the initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020’s international approach.
- The IIT Madras campus in Zanzibar promises to bring high-quality education to Africa and enhance India’s global reputation.