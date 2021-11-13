    First rhino horn NFT sold for $7000 at auction in South Africa

    • A digital replica of a rhino horn was sold at an auction in South Africa late Thursday, as conservationists tapped into the craze for NFTs to raise money to protect real rhinos.
    • The NFT technology also allows a beneficiary to receive commissions from future sales, so if Jacobs sells his NFT in the future, Black Rock Rhino would receive a portion of that sale.
    • Poachers killed at least 249 rhinos in South Africa during the first six months of the year – 83 more than in the first half of 2020.
    Daily.