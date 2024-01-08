Subscribe

FirstCry CEO Supam Maheshwari offloads shares worth Rs 300 cr ahead of company’s IPO

  • Supam Maheshwari, CEO of FirstCry, sold 6.2 million shares worth Rs 300 crore 10 days before the company’s IPO filing, reducing his stake from 7.46% to 5.95%.
  • FirstCry, backed by investors such as SoftBank, is expected to price its IPO between $3.5 and $3.75 billion, with the aim to raise Rs 1,816 crore through new equity shares.
  • Despite a 135% increase in revenue in FY23, FirstCry reported a sixfold rise in net losses due to mounting expenses, including depreciation, finance cost, and ESOP costs.

