Fitbit May Advance Heart Health Monitoring with New Patent Filing

  • Fitbit, a Google-owned company, is developing a new wearable device capable of tracking arterial stiffness, as per a recent patent filing.
  • The patent reveals plans for a processor-optimized photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor, potentially supplemented with temperature, strain, and stress sensors.
  • Catering to various daily activities and physical fitness contexts, this technology would elevate Fitbit’s health monitoring capabilities and could be integrated into future Versa, Sense and Google Pixel Watches.
