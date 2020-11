Flipkart said on Tuesday that it has acquired the desi gaming start-up Mech Mocha for an yet to be disclosed sum.This acquisition also means that Flipkart now also has control over Hello Play, a regional gaming platform run by Mech Mocha.Hello Play has already released around 10 successful online games such as snakes and ladder, Ludo, Carrom and Cricket.This deal will give boost to Flipkart’s own user base and help it reach out to consumers not based in Indian cities and look at users from smaller towns and villages