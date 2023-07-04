Flipkart Extends Customer Lending Services to Increase Sales Volume

- Flipkart, in alliance with Axis Bank, has begun lending to customers with credit up to 500,000 INR, aiming to boost sales while Amazon faces slowdown in India.
- The loan, with a quick approval time and no document requirement, enhances Flipkart’s financial services portfolio which already has a ‘buy now, pay later’ and a co-branded credit card feature.
- This move to financial services is significant as it puts Flipkart in direct competition with PhonePe, its former subsidiary, which entered e-commerce earlier this year.