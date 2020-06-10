Flipkart launches Voice Assistant to help customers buy groceries (www.livemint.com)

Via

Flipkart has announced the launch of its new voice assistant that will be available on its grocery store Supermart to enable consumers buy products easily using voice commands in multiple languages, starting with Hindi and English.

“While we have seen great adoption for our video and vernacular offerings, the next step in that direction is to solve for the voice capability for e-commerce,” Flipkart’s Chief Product and Technology Officer Jeyandran Venugopal said.

[» Access curated business news and growth insights on Telegram]  

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote