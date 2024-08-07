Flipkart's Quick Commerce Entry: Right Timing, Wrong Address?

Flipkart has launched “Minutes", its quick commerce (10 mins grocery delivery) business and is running a pilot in Bangalore.

For ecommerce players like Flipkart and Amazon, quick commerce is not an option anymore as Zepto and Blinkits of the world are eating away their pie.

But the question for Flipkart is that the brand enjoys a lot more loyalty and presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, as opposed to tier-1 cities, where Amazon has a lead.

For Flipkart to launch quick commerce business in tier-1 cities (like it is doing now), the company needs to rebuild its brand and that'll mean a very little leverage that it enjoys/carries - as the brand doesn't enjoy the same level of loyalty it does in tier 2/3 cities.