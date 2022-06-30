Florida City-Orlando Hopes to Become Metaverse Hub

Orlando hopes to demonstrate how the world will profit from the integration of virtual and real worlds. “For each of the sectors and building blocks that make up the metaverse, Orlando has been playing it for a very long time,” Says David Adelson, Orlando’s chief innovation officer.

He added, “the Florida region is among the most active in the world for virtual reality and augmented reality. Many small businesses are working on creating virtual reality or augmented reality applications for games, education, and entertainment.”