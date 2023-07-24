“Focusing is about saying no” – Steve Jobs (WWDC’97) | Free Podcast Summary

Focusing is about saying no – Key takeaways from Steve Jobs’ WWDC’97 speech
In this video, Steve Jobs emphasizes the importance of focusing by saying no and making decisions.
He discusses how Apple suffered from a lack of focus and the benefits of prioritizing what makes sense.
Jobs also shares his thoughts on handling criticism and disruptions, as well as a specific example of discontinuing a technology that didn’t fit with Apple’s goals.
Temporary disruptions from employee departures
While some employees leaving the company may cause temporary disruptions, Jobs believes that the result of the company’s focus will be the creation of great products that exceed expectations.
And what happened was you look at the farm that’s been created with all these different animals going in different directions and it doesn’t add up the total is less than the sum of the parts. – Steve Jobs
Discontinuing OpenDoc
OpenDoc, a technology that many had worked on, was discontinued because Jobs believed it didn’t fit with the rest of the technology world and that there were better alternatives in the Java space.