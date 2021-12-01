Home News Following RBI restrictions, Google announces adjustments to automatic payments in India.
- The change is significant because many users have a card number saved to their Google Work account or Google Play account to make monthly payments for subscription-based services.
- The Reserve Bank of India has directed that no entity or merchant, other than card issuers and card networks, should store card details – or card-on-file – from January 1, 2022.
- For users who had their card information saved in order to pay for their Google One subscription or their Google Cloud work accounts, this could pose new problems.
