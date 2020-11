As the COVID related lockdown continues and the pandemic surges, Homemade food catering and delivery seems to be a popular start-up idea. But, now the State Food Safety Department has stated that unregistered and unlicensed food delivery businesses can be fined Rs 5 Lakhs and the owners can be jailed for upto 6 months.

As the Food inspectors cannot gauge the safety systems at a homemade food business operating from a basic kitchen, this move has come in place.