Food Delivery Workers Earn More, Live Precariously: NCAER Report

- An NCAER report shows food delivery workers in urban areas earn more income than the average male urban worker, despite high fuel prices and inflation eroding their savings.
- Although making more than in previous jobs, they face precarious conditions due to high operational costs and lack of social safety nets, with only 14.8% retaining their delivery roles for over 2 years.
- The report, funded by Prosus, the largest shareholder of food delivery platform Swiggy, was based on interviews with 924 food delivery workers across India.