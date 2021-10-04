For Tesla, Facebook and others, AI’s flaws are getting harder to ignore

Anti-vaccine campaigners use tricks like typing “Va ine” to avoid detection, while private gun-sellers post pictures of empty cases on Facebook Marketplace with a description to “PM me.” These fool the systems designed to stop rule-breaking content, and to make matters worse, the AI often recommends that content too.

Last year a New York University Stern School of Business study recommended that Facebook double those workers to 30,000 to monitor posts properly if AI isn’t up to the task.

One result: The most popular datasets used for building AI systems, such as computer vision and language processing, are filled with errors, according to a recent study by scientists at MIT. A cultural focus on elaborate model-building is, in effect, holding AI back.